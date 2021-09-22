HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A vaccine mandate for some workplaces has some employees worried about losing their jobs.
About 50 people against COVID vaccines spoke out at a public hearing held in Hartford on Tuesday, saying that want the right to choose.
The governor’s vaccine mandate requires state employees to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or get tested every week. Many private companies are now doing the same thing.
“Those of us who were once called heroes, and now we are nothing because we believe in the right of choice. All of the hearts and thank you’s, the chalk drawings all over our cities and towns may as well be taken down and thrown out,” said Ashley Madore, a Bristol bus attendant.
Every day she's on a bus with children who are too young to get vaccinated.
"We do wear masks," she said.
However, the governor and Democrats don’t feel masks are enough, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant.
Starting Monday, health care workers, teachers, and school bus drivers must be vaccinated or get tested weekly.
Wednesday’s public hearing was organized by the General Assembly’s Conservative Caucus.
“I don’t come to the table here today being anti VAX or anti mask. I come pro-choice,” said Republican State Rep. Craig Fishbein.
However, few, if any, were wearing a mask at the rally, and neither were most of those who came to speak, even though they are required to wear masks in any state building.
Democratic leaders say the hearing was another attempt to spread dangerous misinformation and “that the COVID vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives. People are needlessly dying for failing to act responsibly. Get vaccinated.”
Gov. Lamont wants to extend his emergency executive powers but he can’t force mandates on private companies. However, the Connecticut Business and Industry Association says many are doing so on their own.
“The majority are supportive of these vaccine mandates, because as we well know it is the best way to get people back into the workplace,” said Eric Giede, of CBIA.
This Monday and Tuesday, legislators will vote on whether to extend the governor’s powers which are set to expire on Sept. 30. The extension would keep them in place until Feb. 15.
The vocal minority do not have science, facts, public opinion, nor - most importantly- the votes on their side.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
