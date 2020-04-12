SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene of a working house fire on Bickford Street in Simsbury.
Officials say that they have been on scene since approximately 4:00 a.m.
Bickford Street is closed as authorities continue to investigate.
Firefighters from Avon are on hand covering all calls that come into the Simsbury Fire Department's station.
