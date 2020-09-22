SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A workplace shooting was reported in South Windsor on Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened 105 Edwin Rd., which is listed as the address for Independent Truck & Tractor Repair.
Two people were shot.
A suspect is in custody, police said.
The suspect had been seen fleeing a dark-colored GMC Acadia towards Massachusetts.
There's no word on injuries or a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor police.
