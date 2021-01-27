(WFSB) – There’s new information from the World Health Organization that’s advising pregnant women to hold off on getting the Moderna vaccine.
This is similar to the advice it gave for the Pfizer dose earlier this month.
This advice is because the initial trials for the vaccine didn’t include pregnant women, but the recommendation could change once further studies are done.
“It’s definitely nerve-racking being pregnant and have a pandemic happening,” said Kate Matson.
At 28 weeks pregnant, Kate Matson admits there’s a lot of unknowns this time around.
“You just don’t know how it’s going to affect you if you get it,” Matson said.
According to the CDC, “… pregnant people with COVID-19 have an increased risk of severe illness. Additionally, they might be at an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm births.”
It’s understandable why the CDC has pregnancy as one of the eleven conditions that would put someone at an increased risk of illness, which in turn, qualifies them for Phase 1b of the vaccination rollout.
Matson says her doctor hasn’t given guidance yet.
“I was kind of wondering when they were going to say something, whether it was a good idea, bad idea, I personally don’t feel comfortable getting a vaccine that I don’t know a lot about,” Matson said.
The World Health Organization is recommending pregnant women hold off on both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines unless, “the benefit of vaccinating a pregnant woman outweighs the potential vaccine risks, such as in health workers at high risk of exposure.”
“Right off the bat, my husband was like, ‘nope, you’re not getting it.’ He’s worried and concerned about his unborn child as well,” Matson said.
The WHO says the vaccine shouldn’t affect any other aspects of a pregnancy. Breastfeed can continue and the WHO doesn’t recommend doing a pregnancy test before getting vaccinated, nor does it recommend delaying pregnancy following a vaccination.
In the meantime, women like Matson are staying safe.
“I’m trying to be as careful as I can, but I still have to go to work every day, I still have to take care of my three-and-a-half-year-old daughter,” Matson said.
Channel 3 reached out to multiple doctors in an attempt to get their insight to the WHOs recommendation, but none were available for comment.
On Thursday, a UConn doctor is expected to tackle this very subject on Channel 3.
