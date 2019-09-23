WATAUGA, TEXAS (WFSB) -- A World War II Veteran has made a special request for his 100th birthday coming up on Oct. 7.
Jim South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day, and for his 100th birthday, he has requested to receive 100 birthday cards.
While serving in the Army, his girlfriend Sophie would write him a letter every day.
"They were married for 55 years until she passed in 2001," said South.
South said he plans on hanging the birthday cards in his room.
Mail a special birthday card to the following address:
James South
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, Texas 76148
