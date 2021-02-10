CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The world's top golfer has announced that he'll be playing in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell this summer.
Dustin Johnson, who as of Feb. 10 sat atop the world golf rankings, made the announcement on Wednesday.
He’s No. 1 in the world. He’s your reigning champion. And he’s returning in 2021! Welcome back @DJohnsonPGA. pic.twitter.com/iRViPs2x1g— TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) February 10, 2021
Johnson was touted by the Travelers Championship as a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour. He won last year's event at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. His most recent victory was at The Masters.
“We’re excited to have our reigning champion in the field as we continue to develop plans for what we expect to be another world-class tournament,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “His victory at TPC River Highlands last year started a record-setting, award-winning run, and we’re thrilled that Dustin will be coming back to Connecticut to defend his title.”
The 2021 Travelers Championship will be held from June 21 through June 27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
It recently announced that it is looking at the possibility of allowing some fans to watch as spectators this year.
For tournament updates, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.
