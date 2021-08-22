HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Henri made landfall during the early afternoon hours of Sunday.
While the worst of the storm has passed, the state will still be seeing the effects of Henri into Monday.
Track any showers associated with Henri on Monday with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler:
The updated track from the National Hurricane Center has Henri centered within 20 miles of Hartford.
It later weakened to a tropical depression as moved inland.
"Henri continues to weaken, and now has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
The tropical storm warning for Connecticut has since expired.
A storm surge warning was in effect for the coastline, but has expired.
A flood watch is in place statewide.
Winds could still gust to over 30 mph going into Sunday evening, but DePrest said the risk for additional power outages is greatly reduced.
"While there will still be some rain, the tropical downpours have moved out of the state for now," DePrest said.
The entire state can expect a baseline of 1 inch of rain through Sunday night. Areas near the core of the system in Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland Counties will be areas expected to get closer to 2 inches of rain. Those areas will also get a reprieve in the rain as the eye of the storm crosses.
Landfall happened around 12:15 p.m. near Westerly, RI.
As of 8:55 p.m., Eversource reported 19,776 outages. United Illuminating reported 4.
"Since the circulation associated with Henri will move slowly, there will be additional showers and a few thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow," DePrest said.
Though considerably downgraded by Monday, many forecast models show it making a loop over the lower Hudson Valley before scooting back across southern New England.
"Provided this, there will be some ongoing flash floods and coastal flooding concerns," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said. "Parts of the state could see another soaking of rain, on top of what falls [Sunday]. So additional flash flooding could occur."
Widespread light rain and isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Monday.
Temperatures should be in the upper 70s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
