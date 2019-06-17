HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the worst states for summer road trips, according to a survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips.
It put Connecticut as the 3rd worst.
WalletHub looked at all 50 states and compared 33 key metrics, including number of attractions, road conditions and costs.
The metrics that contributed to Connecticut's ranking included:
- 10th worst in number of attractions
- 11th worst in average gas prices
- 7th worst in nightlife options per capita
- 27th worst in car thefts per capita
- The worst in access to scene byways
- 6th worst in lowest price of camping
Only Rhode Island a Delaware ranked worse than Connecticut.
As far as the best states for summer road trips, North Carolina, Wyoming and Minnesota rounded out the top three.
Check out the complete rankings and data sets at WalletHub's website here.
