HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is not the worst state to drive in but it's also not the best, at least according to a new study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of "2019's best and worst states to drive in."
It put Connecticut at 38th.
The metrics involved in that ranking included:
- Cost of ownership and maintenance rank: 46.
- Traffic and infrastructure rank: 37.
- Safety rank: 3.
- Access to vehicles and maintenance rank: 24.
WalletHub said uit compared all 50 states across 30 key indicators of a "positive commute." The data included average gas prices, share of rush hour traffic congestion and road quality.
The bottom three worst states were Washington at 48th, Alaska at 49th and Hawaii at 50th.
The best states were Oregon, Illinois and Indiana.
Read the complete results of WalletHub's study on its website here.
