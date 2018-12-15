MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB)- More than a million wreaths will be placed across the country today, including in Connecticut.
The annual Wreaths Across America event is being held today at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.
The tradition started in the early 1990s as a way to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and their families.
Wreaths Across America travels a 700-mile route in a 2-mile-long fleet along the eastern seaboard. The fleet of buses and SUVs starts in Maine and goes to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
The annual event started in 1992. A business man from Maine donated the first wreaths, about five thousand. Over time, the mission grew to honor more soldiers.
There are more than 1400 locations across the country, at sea, and abroad that are taking part in Wreaths Across America Day.
The idea that powers Wreaths Across America is: “A person dies twice, once when he stops breathing, and a second time when someone mentions his or her name for the last time.”
For more information on Wreaths Across America visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/
