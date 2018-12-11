BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A national organization that honors the service and sacrifice of the country's veterans is making a stop in Connecticut.
Wreaths Across America is heading down to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia for a special ceremony on Saturday.
First, it will make a visit to the Branford Fire Department.
The group organizes wreath-laying ceremonies across the country.
Saturday, 1,400 of them will happen, including in Connecticut.
The wreaths are put together in Maine and then shipped across the country.
This weekend, for National Wreaths Across America Day, the organization will be leading a big ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery as well as other locations in all 50 states.
Roughly 800 wreaths will be laid at veterans state cemetery in Middletown.
Since 1992, Wreaths Across America has been supporting fallen military men and women and their families. Chevrolet is also a big sponsor.
"Chevrolet has donated 4,000 wreaths to Wreaths Across America as well as 12 vehicles to be used in their escort to Arlington," said Jenna Jones, Chevrolet field manager for northeast region. "As they make their way down, we will have 12 vehicles in their convoy, headed to Arlington to National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday."
Tuesday, in addition to Branford, the group will stop in Norwalk.
For more on Wreaths Across America, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.