DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base is under a lockdown for a reported active shooter.
The report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center came in just before 9:30 p.m.
Security forces are sweeping the building. No other information is immediately available.
