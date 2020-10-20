CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Brides to be and grooms can finally return to a popular wedding venue that has reopened following a devastating fire four years ago.
Four years ago, Wrights Mill Farm in Canterbury was destroyed by a raging fire. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year.
“When you work so hard to build a business and lose it all in an instant,” said Curt Dubois, president of Wrights Mill Farm.
He and his team had a dream to rebuild, better than ever.
Finally, the venue has been able to reopen, hosting its first wedding this month.
Channel 3 got an exclusive look at the brand new 5,000 square foot facility on Tuesday.
Wrights Mill survived after the fire, and kept brides happy, thanks to its outdoor pavilion. But now, brides have an indoor suite.
“It was very personal on our end when it came to the expectation what we could and could not do,” said Brianna Dubois, regarding adjusting to the pandemic regulations.
“The pandemic definitely hit at an odd time, because we had just started to build this building,” Curt Dubois said.
Designed to entertain 240 guests, under Phase 3 Wrights Mill can hold 100 inside and 150 outside, with breathtaking New England views.
“Right now I’m sitting on about 130 weddings for 2021, and about 70 for 2022 already,” Curt said.
For New Year’s Eve, he said they’re already booked.
For more info, click here.
