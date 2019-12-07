BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A wrong-way crash has closed I-95 in Bridgeport Saturday morning.
State police said the crash has closed the northbound side between Exits 27 and 28.
The fire department said a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a tractor trailer around 3:54 a.m.
Fire officials said both vehicles are engulfed in flames and at least one of the passengers was still in the vehicle.
The fire department, police department, and state police are responding to the crash.
