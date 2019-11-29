MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a wrong-way driver in Montville early Thursday morning.
Police say the driver was traveling on Route 2A and I-395.
Officials say troopers received several 911 calls around 2 a.m. reporting a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 2A. Troopers immediately responded to the area.
Troopers then found the vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-395 in Norwich near Exit 13, said police.
The troopers safely stopped the vehicle on the highway.
Officials say troopers determined the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.
The driver was held on a $5,000 bond.
