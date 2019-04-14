GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) -- Police arrested a wrong way driver who they said caused a 4-car crash in Griswold on Sunday morning.
Troop E Troopers arrested 57-year-old New London man, Jeffrey Decker after reports alerted authorities of a 4-car crash on Interstate 395 in the area of Exit 24 on Sunday around 1 a.m.
Police said Decker was traveling south in the northbound lanes.
Police said no one was injured in the crash.
Decker is due in Norwich on April 25. He was held on a $3,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.