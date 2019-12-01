NORTH HAVEN (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver caused a crash in North Haven Sunday evening.
According to State Police, troopers from Troop I in Bethany began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver around 6:40 p.m.
Callers reported seeing the vehicle in the vicinity of exit 64 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
Troopers said the vehicle then crashed in front of the rest area in North Haven near exits 62 and 63.
State police said there were no injuries reported and the highway was closed for a time, but has since reopened.
