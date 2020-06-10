MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A wrong-way driver endangered dozens, barreling down the highway for a lengthy stretch on Wednesday.
It was all caught on video by an eyewitness.
The incident lasted more than three minutes and at lease six cars had to make last second swerves to get out of the way.
“Oh my God, this is really bad, really bad, someone could die here,” said Jake DeMaio.
Jake Demaio’s camera was rolling as a car was driving southbound on the northbound side of I-395.
State police said the elderly driver of the SUV was going the wrong way for miles in Montville.
“I hardly saw him swerve, hardly saw him hit the brake lights, nothing. It was like full gas,” DeMaio said.
DeMaio pulled out his phone and was on the edge of his seat for the next three minutes, recording cars dodging the oncoming SUV at around 60 miles per hour.
“It was the real deal, scary situation,” DeMaio said.
Police said the incident started around exit 38 and ended north of exit 24.
Many drivers were able out of the way in time, but one driver had nowhere to turn and got clipped.
Two police cruisers with sirens blaring pulled up to try and get the driver’s attention.
A tractor trailer also tried to get the driver’s attention, with no success.
State police cruisers were sideswiped near exit 24 while trying to slow the driver down.
While police say the elderly driver caused three accidents, police said there were only minor injuries.
“It could potentially have been a disaster I think,” DeMaio said.
State police said no arrests have been made.
