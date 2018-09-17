NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man has been arrested after he was involved in a pursuit that resulted in three state police cruisers and three civilian cars being hit.
Police said on Monday around 5 p.m. an erratic driver was reported on I-91 southbound in New Haven.
New Haven Police told state police the black Honda was driving northbound in the southbound lanes.
The car fled from police and the driver corrected his direction, driving southbound on I-91 from the Wallingford area.
The driver is accused of hitting at least three state police cruisers and three civilian cars.
Minor injuries were reported and one person was brought to the hospital for injuries.
The suspect has not been identified, but has been taken into custody by New Haven police.
The suspect has been involved in several burglaries throughout New Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.