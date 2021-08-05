Car vs. Tractor Trailer

I-691 East is shut down after a car struck a tractor trailer head-on.

 (Photo provided by John Lounsbury)

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash that happened on I-691 in Southington on Wednesday.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound of I-691 by Exit 4.

Southington Crash

State Police said a tractor trailer and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The car involved was traveling the wrong way on the highway, police said.

The driver of the car, identified as 54-year-old Sharon Knight of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

I-691 East was closed for several hours, but reopened around 10:30 p.m.

TT Crash

Anyone who may have witnessed the wrong way driver is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.

