SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash that happened on I-691 in Southington on Wednesday.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound of I-691 by Exit 4.
State Police said a tractor trailer and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The car involved was traveling the wrong way on the highway, police said.
The driver of the car, identified as 54-year-old Sharon Knight of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor trailer driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
I-691 East was closed for several hours, but reopened around 10:30 p.m.
Anyone who may have witnessed the wrong way driver is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
