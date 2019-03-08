PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on I-395 north in Plainfield Friday morning.
The crash happened between Exits 32 and 35 around 1:45 a.m.
The highway was closed for several hours but the scene cleared around 6:30 a.m.
CT State Police said a car being driven by 54-year-old Stephen Wild, of Massachusetts, was traveling south on the northbound side of the highway early Friday morning.
His car collided with another car, which was traveling the right way, north of exit 32.
Wild died as a result of the collision.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
