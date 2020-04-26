GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Police stopped a wrong-way driver on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Groton Sunday morning.
Police say troopers were alerted of a motor vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10:30 a.m.
The vehicle was entering the highway the wrong way from Route 184.
Troopers and a DEEP Conservation Officer got the vehicle stopped and turned around, police said.
Police say the operator was an 81-year-old man from Ledyard. His daughter picked him up from the scene.
The man's license was seized pending a DMV driver retest, police said.
State police say it is important to travel the posted speed limit to give yourself enough time to react to a wrong-way driver.
Police ask you to call 911 immediately if you see a wrong-way driver.
