FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A mainstay of Connecticut radio is set to leave the airwaves.

Ray Dunaway of WTIC-AM radio announced his retirement Monday morning.

Dunaway's show on WTIC currently runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Dunaway isn't the first local broadcasting legend to announce his retirement this month.

Last week, Channel 3 Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest announced that he'll be retiring from WFSB after a career that spanned more than 40 years at one station.

