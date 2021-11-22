FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A mainstay of Connecticut radio is set to leave the airwaves.

Ray Dunaway of WTIC-AM radio will announce his retirement during a news conference on Monday morning.

The news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. at WTIC in Farmington.

Dunaway's show on WTIC currently runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Dunaway isn't the first local broadcasting legend to announce his retirement this month.

Last week, Channel 3 Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest announced that he'll be retiring from WFSB after a career that spanned more than 40 years at one station.