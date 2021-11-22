FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A mainstay of Connecticut radio is set to leave the airwaves.
Ray Dunaway of WTIC-AM radio will announce his retirement during a news conference on Monday morning.
The news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. at WTIC in Farmington.
Dunaway's show on WTIC currently runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
On Monday, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest announced his retirement after being with Channel 3 for 43 years.
Dunaway isn't the first local broadcasting legend to announce his retirement this month.
Last week, Channel 3 Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest announced that he'll be retiring from WFSB after a career that spanned more than 40 years at one station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.