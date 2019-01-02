STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund has died, the organization said on Wednesday.
Okerlund was 76.
The WWE called him perhaps the most recognizable interviewer in sports entertainment history.
His career began in the AWA, where he interviewed the likes of Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and Hulk Hogan.
Okerlund joined the WWE in 1984 where he continued to interview personalities like Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and more.
He later provided ringside commentary for the organization.
Okerlund joined the WCW in 1993 where he worked with Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg and others.
He returned to the WWE in 2001 to call the organization's Gimmick Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 17.
The WWE extended its condolences to the Okerlund family and fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.