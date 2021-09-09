NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A popular wrestling personality underwent a procedure for a heart issue last week.
Paul Levesque, known to wrestling fans as Triple H, had the procedure done at Yale New Haven Hospital, according to World Wrestling Entertainment.
The WWE on Wednesday released a statement about the 52-year-old executive vice president of global talent strategy and development:
Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.