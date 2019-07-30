HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five Connecticut servicemembers will receive recognition from France for their service during World War II.
Robert Freeburger, John Horan, Francis King, Benjamin Cooper and Elsie Schultz will receive the "Chevalier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur," or Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honor.
A ceremony is set for them is set to happen at the State Capitol at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Consulate General of France in New York City announced that the Consul General, Anne-Claire Legendre, will present the insignia.
The distinction is an expression of the deep gratitude that the French people have for the Americans who contributed to the liberation of France in World War II.
The veterans include a combat medic, motor transport officer, heavy machine gunner, tail gunner and nurse.
Gov. Ned Lamont and other state representatives will attend the presentation.
