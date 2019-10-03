(WFSB) – As investigators look into what caused a refurbished WWII-era bomber to crash, there a number of Connecticut veterans who are heading down to Washington, D.C. who are quite familiar with that plane.
Nearly two dozen WWII veterans are flying out of Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning to take part in a Connecticut Honor Flight.
While Honor Flight Connecticut and the Wings of Freedom Tour are two separate organizations, there are connections between them.
“Some of the veterans we’ll be taking, some of them were exposed to these airplanes when they were back in the war, back in World War II. It’s just a terrible tragedy and our sympathies go out to all the loses,” said Matt Sparks, Honor Flight Connecticut.
This weekend, Honor Flight Connecticut’s inaugural trip will bring 23 WWII veterans down to Washington, D.C. For organizer Matt Sparks, while the trip will be a day of honor and thanks, it comes on the heels of a terrible tragedy.
Wednesday morning, a refurbished B-17 with 13 people on board crashed at Bradley International Airport. This bomber plane was part of the Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour.
“His planes have been down to Oxford airport. I was there three or four weeks ago. He did that traveling tour and I saw the planes, familiar with the planes had had. He also has a museum up in Massachusetts that I’ve also been to,” Sparks said.
While thinking of the loss, Sparks says his organization is trying to remain positive, especially for the older veterans who are already expecting an emotional day.
“I think we have a kid at 92 [years-old] and then most of the others are into the mid-90s and beyond,” Sparks said.
Sparks said the group will visit Arlington National Cemetery and the WWII Memorial, along with other stops.
The trip is free for each veteran, who will have a companion alongside them.
This is Connecticut Honor Flight’s first flight and they are planning others for the spring and next fall.
Sparks says they’re raising money to cover the $350 cost for each veteran, while also looking for more veterans to apply for those future flights.
“It’s very emotional for them, but they feel the gratitude and appreciation. This is the welcome home we like to see that they never got,” Sparks said.
The honor flight will start with a ceremony at 6 a.m. Saturday morning at Bradley’s baggage terminal.
The public is invited for the send-off and they’ll return home Saturday night.
For more information on the Connecticut Honor Flight, click here.
