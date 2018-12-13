HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Democrats made an announcement about the future of their party's leadership.
Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said she has accepted becoming the chair of the state Democratic Party.
Democratic state party chair Nick Balletto and Gov.-elect Ned Lamont were on hand for the announcement on Thursday morning.
"Nick and I work together like this," Lamont said. "After that primary he was a great leader for the party but we are starting up a new government and I thought it was time to make a change here in the party."
It happened at the Lyceum in Hartford at 10 a.m.
Lamont has been announcing transition team members and other posts since winning the governor's race in November.
