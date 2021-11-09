(WFSB) - An internet outage impacted Xfinity customers in the northeast part of the country on Tuesday.
According to Downdetector.com, a slew of outage reports by Xfinity customers were listed between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
In response to a post on Twitter Tuesday morning, the company's Xfinity Support account said there were "widespread interruptions to the XFINITY Services," which it said was "due to unforeseen circumstances."
In response to another tweet, it said "we are currently having connection concerns around the nation, our network team is working hard toward a resolution."
Some users reported issues loading Xfinity's status center website, which shows where issues could be happening.
"Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue," another tweet from the Xfinity account said. "Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate. We apologize to those who have been affected."
Around noon, the company confirmed in a statement to CNN Business that an earlier network issue had caused "intermittent service disruptions" for some customers.
"We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause," a Comcast spokesperson said.
