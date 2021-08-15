HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you plan on attending a concert at a venue owned and operated by Live Nation, including the Xfinity Theatre, you will have to show proof that you're fully vaccinated.
Officials with Live Nation said this requirement will go into effect on October 4 and not only applies to fans, but artists as well.
All Live Nation employees are being required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Fans and artists will have to either show proof they've been vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test in order to gain access to the Live Nation venue.
This requirement applies to venues where such a requirement is permitted by law.
“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US," Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a statement.
Ticket holders are being notified of the new requirement.
A spokesperson with Live Nation said that the best way fans can find out the latest health requirements pertaining to their shows is on the venue's website.
