XL Center in the running for legal sports betting

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Connecticut has legalized sports betting, and the XL Center, in downtown Hartford, may be the place to place your bets.
The Connecticut Lottery is currently accepting bids, 12 locations will be selected throughout the state.
The arena, which is home to concerts and sporting events, has struggled to stay competitive.
If selected, a major investment may spur the aging arena.
“Whatever they have to do they should do it, if it means making money for them who knows ill take a shot and maybe win some money,” said Paul Gadziola.
The XL Center had several event canceled during the pandemic, and businesses near the arena closed.
“It definitely could be a big component of the revitalization and the ultimate new use of a potentially renovated XL Center so it could be a big component of that,” said Ben Weiss, XL Center General Manager.
XL Center management say the venue could look similar to a sports bar.
“Tv’s everywhere, you can place bets in person with a teller. You can place bets through a digital kiosk and its really kind of an immersive sports entering entertainment zone which could be open every day of the year, active whether we have an event or not,” said Weiss.
Online sports betting could be up and running by the fall, but the law also allows casinos and other sites to have wagering as well.
“It should be a lot of money to the state - so if people want to come and gamble and watch sports and have a good time, why not do it,” said Jose Marrero.
It could be several weeks before the locations are known.
The XL Center could also be chosen as an E-sports venue.
