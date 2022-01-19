HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team won big over Butler in Hartford with a score of 76 to 59 on Tuesday night.
There was a change for fans in the stands. New COVID-19 vaccine requirements were in place for games at the XL Center.
Going forward, fans will have to show both proof of ID and their vaccination cards to get into the XL Center. Unvaccinated fans will have to show negative PCR or antigen test results. At-home test results will not be accepted.
The current UConn basketball season marked the first since March 2020 where fans were able to have a somewhat normal experience.
I thought games were going to get canceled and stuff, so I’m just excited that we still get to go,” said Aaron Belletsky of Hartford.
However, UConn officials said in order to keep things safe, they adjusted their COVID protocols.
Fans heading to a home game will have to show their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours.
Fans like Belletsky said this is nothing new.
“I’m pretty used to it,” he said. “My girlfriend lives in the city, so basically everywhere there forces you to show your vaccine card.”
Others heading to the game on Tuesday night said the extra steps help them feel safe.
“I think it’s awesome they’re doing this because you just never know,” said Amy Nese of Hartford.
“It feels good,” said George Lange of Hartford. “I have a little one at home that hasn’t been able to get vaccinated yet. He’s not old enough, so knowing that the chances are very remote that I bring it home more than anything is pretty reassuring.”
Some fans were worried getting into the XL Center was going to take extra time as employees checked vaccine cards, but things seemed to run smoothly at the door.
“You want to come and have a good time tonight with your friends, with your family, catch a good game and you want to have a piece of mind about ‘you got to be safe’ and you’re going to leave healthy,” said Lance Bane of Hartford.
As of Tuesday night, UConn does require that fans be fully vaccinated and it is not requiring the booster.
Initially I thought this was a good idea but it fails to account for immunity (antibodies) gained just by a person who chose not to vax (IMO its their right to choose even if I am vaxed) and has already had COVID so now I believe it to be just discrimination. Anyway, even though I chose to vax I will not support any events or businesses that require vax pass.
