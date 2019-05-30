NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- XPO workers in North Haven walked off the job on Thursday.
They were walking the picket line, and striking along with workers in Florida, Texas and California.
Workers say they are protesting unfair labor practices and want to see an end to retaliation and manipulation.
XPO’s exclusive customer is Sikorsky Aircraft, based in Stratford.
“For the last two years, XPO has been violating they have been mistreating employees. They have been discriminating. We filed numerous charges with the labor board. We were recently issued complaint with the labor department that they were at fault so now the employees are exercising their rights to have an unfair labor practice strike," said Sal Abate, principal officer for Teamsters Local 443 in New Haven.
In a statement, XPO said "The facility is operating as normal. We respect the Teamsters’ right to demonstrate. However, our US employees have overwhelmingly rejected unions."
