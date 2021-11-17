NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday, Yale University and the city of New Haven announced a six-year commitment to reaffirm their longstanding partnership.
The university announced it is increasing its annual voluntary financial contribution to the Elm City.
Yale will provide an additional $52 million to New Haven over the next six years.
Breaking: Yale and New Haven announce a six year commitment, increasing the university’s annual voluntary financial contribution to the Elm City. Yale will provide an additional $52 million to New Haven over the next 6 years. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/V4mgdkUp0M— Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) November 17, 2021
Combined with current contributions, Yale will provide $135 million in voluntary payments over the next six years.
We’ll have more on this story on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.