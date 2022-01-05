NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University in New Haven announced its plans for the spring semester, which included a campus-wide quarantine.
According to the Yale Daily News, the university implemented the quarantine, which could be extended past Feb. 7 depending on health conditions.
Students are able to return to campus between Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 and must stay in their residences except to pick up food and test.
The university also said students may not visit New Haven businesses or eat at local restaurants, even outdoors, except for curbside pickup.
