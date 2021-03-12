NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- All week, Channel 3 has been revisiting some of the stories that emerged at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in February of last year, Channel 3 went to Yale, where some of the brightest minds shared what they thought might be in store.
More than a year later, they’re now looking back at how the pandemic was handled.
In early February, the coronavirus was in 28 countries, but not officially in the United States.
Yale held a forum to discuss what they knew and what they didn’t know.
The virus was still less than three months old and there was still so much to learn.
This was a time before the word “asymptomatic” became a household term.
Even the forum itself was held in an auditorium with no masks or social distancing, which now seems foreign.
“We didn’t have the capacity to see the full extent of the virus and it spread almost unchecked, in the early phases,” said Yale Dr. Saad Omer.
Omer was on that panel and looking back, he says the US dropped the ball early on, mainly due to a lack of testing.
“The biggest mistake was that we didn’t have investments in surveillance, so we were flying blind,” Omer said.
The infections snowballed and we just couldn’t make up for that lost time.
Then, Dr. Omer said there was no uniformed approach and decisions on lockdowns were left up to states.
“We could have had a situation where there were sporadic outbreaks, but controlled outbreaks,” Omer said.
As the virus would wind through the country over the course of the year, much of what was discussed that night manifested itself -- the lockdowns, the protective gear and the deaths, but the coronavirus did present surprises and we’re still living through some now.
“Some of the variants, particularly the one in South Africa, that was a bit of a concern,” Omer said.
The other surprise, according to Omer, is the overall performance of the country as a whole.
“We did not imagine, and you can ask all the real experts out there, that we could be among the worst responses in the world,” Omer said.
He cites the death toll, which is now at 529,000, and the delays in that initial response.
“We could have eliminated the virus and it would have required a lot of proactive action, but it was possible,” Omer said.
He said the worst of the virus appears to be behind us, and does say one of the brightest spots during the darkest time in our lives has been the rapid vaccine development.
“It’s a testament to a concerted vaccine development program in the US and beyond,” Omer said.
He added that in the immediate future, we can expect the death and hospitalization rate to decline, even if the infections aren’t dropping off dramatically.
We are seeing that in Connecticut and the vaccination rollout is believed to be behind that.
Dr. Omer praised Connecticut’s response for the most part.
He partially agrees with the age-based rollout, but feels that some co-morbidities should have been included.
