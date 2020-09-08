HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s new information on how the coronavirus has impacted the state.
A Connecticut survey on COVID-19 reports 33 percent of residents surveyed confirm they know a close friend or family member who tested positive, while 13 percent know someone who died.
Much of Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID briefing on Tuesday was spent looking ahead at testing and vaccines.
In the study, 20 percent said they don’t plan to get vaccinated, while 17 percent are still unsure.
The governor says that he will continue to inform the public and work to earn their trust when a vaccine eventually comes.
"I have to do a better job of education, work with churches, everything I can to give people confidence. We wouldn't be asking you to get tested and try a vaccine until we're absolutely certain it's safe for you, safe for your family and safe for your community. That's something we'll have to work on every day," Lamont said.
On Tuesday, Dr. Albert Ko, from Yale, said it could come as early as October, or as late as January, and that there is still no firm timetable.
However, one thing being focused on right now is the potential for a second wave.
This is something that’s been discussed for months, but no one really knows what it’ll look like.
It appears Dr. Ko is hopeful for Connecticut, where the positivity rate remains one of the lowest in the nation.
He pointed to successful containments this summer in Norwich and Danbury.
“It would be my hope that we would hold the rules on travel restrictions and quarantine, that we could be in containment phase and be in a phase where we could contain the virus with strong social distancing,” Ko said.
He added that people need to continue to live the way they’ve been living for the past few months, which unfortunately includes some of the tough sacrifices being seen economically.
