(WFSB) - Awareness in colon cancer has increased following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.
Chadwick Boseman’s death stunned many last month.
The 43-year-old actor and role model battled colon cancer since 2016.
"His death at a young age was incredibly tragic and has certainly raised a lot of questions about colon cancer screening," Dr. Pamela Kunz, leader of the Gastrointestinal Cancers program at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, tells us.
Dr. Pamela Kunz has been answering those questions.
She’s challenging the perception “only older people should get screened”.
"This is a confusing topic, because we really base the recommendations on a number of guidelines and the guidelines, right now, conflict," stated Dr. Kunz.
The American Cancer Society recommends screening starting age 45.
Other groups say age 50.
The demographic for average age of onset and incidence rate is changing
"And so though we’re seeing really important decreases in colon cancer in older individuals, the rate is actually increasing in younger people," continued Dr. Kunz.
Blacks, particularly black men, are at a higher risk.
"This is part of a broader issue of systemic racism. I think there is less access to care particularly screening colonoscopies," says Dr. Kunz.
Family history increases risk.
"I think ask your family members if they’ve had screening for colon cancer or colonoscopies and what was found. Did they have polyps? I think that’s an important family conversation," said Dr. Kunz.
The gold standard though is a colonoscopy.
Dr. Kunz says the prep is what people, herself included, seem to fear most.
"It is not as bad as I thought it was going to be," explained Dr. Kunz.
In order to have a good colonoscopy, you’ll need to clean out your entire colon, which requires drinking a solution twenty-four hours prior to your appointment.
This allows the doctor to detect any polyps and cancers.
"The subsequent colonoscopy could be in ten years, but the interval at which people should get colonoscopies is really dictated by what is found on their first colonoscopy and so that is different for every patient," added Dr. Kunz.
Dr. Kunz recommends talking to your primary care doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.