NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A doctor from Yale University in New Haven will help lead president-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force.
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith was described as a leader in her field and recently served on Connecticut’s re-opening committee.
Very soon, Nunez-Smith will be one of the leading voices as a new administration battles COVID-19.
“Our work begins with getting COVID under control,” Biden said.
Biden has said that the pandemic would be top priority.
Monday, he said he’ll unveil the 12-member coronavirus task force, which will be led by a team of three co-chairs, including Nunez-Smith.
She is a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale. Now, she’ll serve the entire country.
The new administration wants to hit the ground running because lives are on the line. The COVID-19 numbers continue to surge. In fact. over the weekend there were over 126,000 new cases of the coronavirus nationwide. That's the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began.
Biden’s team said it will move quickly.
“There are a number of things that we need to tackle and do and that we will need to start on day one,” said Symone Sanders, Biden campaign senior adviser. “Yes, that includes addressing the climate crisis. Yes, that includes in his 100-day strategy, building on the success of the Obama/Biden 21st century task force on policing. Tackling the virus. We will announce the covid-19 task force into a plan that the government can use. What I can tell you right now today is that Joe Biden is going to make good on his promises on the campaign trail.”
Joining Nunez-Smith’s as co-chairs of the task force are a former surgeon general and a former head of the Food and Drug Administration.
