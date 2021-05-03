NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – For the first time in the school’s history, Yale University will have a Muslim Student Body President.
Bayan Galal of the class of 2023 ran for Yale College Council President.
On Friday, she received more than 56 percent of the votes.
Bayan is the sister of Channel 3’s reporter Ayah Galal.
Bayan spoke with Channel 3 about making history at the school.
