NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Yale graduate student was shot and killed Saturday night near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence streets.
Yale University president Peter Salovey confirmed Kevin Jiang was the victim of the homicide.
Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. reporting gunfire and that a person had been shot.
First responders located a deceased person in the area shortly upon arrival that had been struck by gunfire.
Yale President Peter Salovey said in part, "My office has been in close contact with members of Kevin’s family. I wish to convey to them and to all others who loved Kevin my sincere condolences. Kevin was an extraordinary young man. The School of the Environment will be holding a community gathering later today and will be planning additional remembrance events that will be posted on the school’s website."
A full statement form the president can be read here.
New Haven Police are investigating this death as a homicide.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police.
