HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale police have named the officer who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in New Haven earlier this week.
Yale officer Terrance Pollock and Hamden officer Devin Eaton opened fire on a car Tuesday that they believed was involved in an armed robbery in Hamden.
The incident on Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street in New Haven was caught on surveillance camera.
Police said the 22-year-old woman passenger who was shot, Stephanie Washington, continues to recover and is expected to survive.
Her boyfriend, Paul Witherspoon, was also in the car but was not hurt.
Police confirmed that no weapons were in the car.
The video, which was sent to Channel 3 by a viewer, shows Eaton firing several shots at the car.
Pollock was described by the university as a 16 year veteran of the department. Yale said he's on administrative leave.
Eaton, who is also on administrative leave, has been an officer for nearly five years but has only been with Hamden police for roughly three years, his department said.
Protesters continue to to express their anger over the incident and rallied Wednesday night in the streets of New Haven.
Town and city leaders said one of the things they're looking at is what to do when police activity crosses town lines.
"So the issues that are on our borders from both communities can be worked [on] together," said Hamden Mayor Curt Leng. "I think that’s going to have immediate impact starting on day one."
All of the surveillance footage was turned over to the state's attorney's office to determine if the shooting was justified.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.