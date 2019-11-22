NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The big game is happening in New Haven this weekend.
The rivalry game between Yale and Harvard brings out tens of thousands of alums, their families, and fans into the Elm City.
The game isn’t until Saturday at noon, but there was plenty of pride in downtown New Haven in Friday.
“We’ve been back to either the Harvard or the Princeton game for 9 years now and it’s been a blast. We look forward to it,” said Jason Pappas, of Baltimore, MD. He actually played in “the game” back in 1989.
This year is the 136th edition of the game.
“I’ve been here 26 years, it’s the oldest store on the block and its nuts. It’s fun but nuts,” said Thomas Barrett, who manages Campus Customs on Broadway.
He adds that the weekend is busy for shops, restaurants, and bars in the area.
“Last night we definitely had a bigger crowd than we would have on a Thursday night, you could feel the vibe in the air that something is going on, it’s great,” said Mike Longley, of The Regal Beagle.
He said they’re anticipating fans from both schools to fill their bar this weekend.
“We’re expecting big crowds tonight and obviously tomorrow, before, during and after the game,” Longley said.
Along with the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Yale-Harvard is one of downtown New Haven’s busiest days, which is why police officers will be visible with walking beats and bike patrols on Temple, Crown, College, and Chapel streets.
In addition to downtown, New Haven police will also have a detail out at the Yale Bowl starting Saturday at 7 a.m. with tailgaters coming in.
