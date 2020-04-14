NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Yale New Haven Hospital announced that healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients have begun receiving blood tests to detect antibodies to the virus.
This testing has started to reveal which healthcare workers were exposed to the virus in the past and might have immunity to re-infections.
The new test has not been approved for use in the clinic but intended for research purposed. Researchers are hoping the data generated will determine whether people exposed to the virus are immune to re-infection and whether antibodies against the virus can paradoxically worse illness.
The new blood serum test can pick up antibodies generated by the immune system in the days and weeks following infection with COVID-19.
