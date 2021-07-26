(WFSB) - Gov. Ned Lamont announced his nomination for commissioner of the state Department of Public Health.
He made the announcement Monday during a news conference.
Lamont said he is nominating Dr. Manisha Juthani, an infectious disease physician at the Yale School of Medicine.
“I am grateful to the civil servants at the Connecticut Department of Public Health, Dr. Gifford, and Governor Lamont for leading us through this pandemic to date. Under Dr. Gifford’s leadership, I look forward to continuing their efforts related to COVID-19, mental health, health equity, health disparities, and access to healthcare going forward," said Juthani.
According to the governor's office, Juthani specializes in the diagnosis, management, and prevention of infections in older adults.
Juthani completed her undergraduate training at the University of Pennsylvania and attended Cornell University Medical College.
She completed her residency training at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Campus and has been the director of the Yale School of Medicine's infectious disease fellowship program since 2012.
"“Dr. Juthani’s background in infectious diseases will be a tremendous benefit to the people of Connecticut as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen our vaccination efforts. When seeking candidates to serve in this role, Dr. Juthani came recommended by many top experts in this field, and I am thrilled to have her join our administration. I’m incredibly proud that Connecticut is among the leading states in vaccinating our residents, but as this pandemic continues, we need to implement sound policies that will keep the rates of transmission as low as possible," Lamont noted.
Juthani replaces Dr. Deidre Gifford, who was appointed the acting commissioner of the state DPH back in May of 2020, replacing Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell.
Dr. Gifford, whose primary position is the commissioner of the Department of Social Services, will also be serving as the senior advisor to the governor for health and human services.
Part of her new role includes coordinating a multi-agency approach among the state's nine health and human services agencies, which include the department of Children and Families, department of Veterans Affairs, and office of early childhood.
Dr. Juthani will begin her new role with the state Department of Public Health on Monday, September 20.
