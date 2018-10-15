Yale University is investigating a report of possible drink tampering that may have happened at a party over the weekend.
A letter was sent to the Yale community on Monday, informing staff and students of the report.
Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said the police department takes any reports of tampering with beverages at social events seriously.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact campus police at 203-432-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.