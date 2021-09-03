NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - A Yale medical school employee was charged by the FBI with fraud and money laundering offenses connected to a theft of millions of dollars worth of computer parts from the school.
Jamie Petrone-Codrington was hired by Yale in 2008, she most recently served as the Director of Finance and Administration for the Department of Emergency Medicine.
As part of her job, Petrone-Codrington was authorized to purchase item for departmental needs as long as the purchase was under $10,000.
Starting in 2013, Petrone-Codrington would order, or have others order millions of dollars of computer parts from Yale vendors using Yale Med funds.
She arranged to ship the stolen hardware to an out-of-state business in exchange for money.
Petrone-Codrington also falsely represented on Yale internal forms and in electronic communications.
She claimed that the hardware was for specified Yale Med needs, such as particular medical studies.
She broke up the fraudulent purchases into orders below the $10,000 threshold.
The out-of-state business resold the computer parts to customers. They paid Petrone-Codrington by wiring funds into an account of a company in which she is a principal.
Petrone-Codrington was charged with mail fraud, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years; wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years; and money laundering, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.