NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A second, more contagious strain of the coronavirus has been confirmed in New Haven County.
Two people contracted it. Both traveled out of state. However, doctors said the vaccine should protect people against it.
RELATED: 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant found in CT
Channel 3 spoke with Joseph Fauver of the Yale School of Public Health.
Fauver said the school is keeping tabs on the two new strains, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
He said researchers are taking random positive COVID-19 tests and using that to test for the strains.
Now, they want to do more.
“Our group here at the Yale School of Public Health has been doing this genomic sequencing since March,” Fauver said. “We have been sequencing this virus around Connecticut and around the countries and some of these variants of concern are popping up.”
The big concern is that the second strain is more contagious.
“If it is more transmissible that means there will be more cases, more hospitalization and ultimately more deaths,” Fauver said. “So, the public health practices promoting it are more important now than ever.”
The two people who contracted the second strain traveled out of state.
One went to Europe. The other to New York State. The cases were unrelated.
In order to test for other strains, Yale researchers get random positive coronavirus tests from labs around the state.
“What we get from the [Department of Public Health] and our hospital is we get the discarded test,” Fauver said. “Folks in the lab use the test, so we take what's left over and bring in our lab and we take that genetic material to read the genetic code of sars-COVID-2.”
Doctors said there’s really nothing more we can do to prevent it.
The current vaccines should work.
“The vaccine should still remain effective because it’s designed against the entire protein not just a small part of it,” said Dr. Tara Alpert, Yale New Haven.
Scientists said people need to continue to wear masks, social distance, and wash our hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.