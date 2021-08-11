NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With concerns over the Delta variant growing, hospitals said they’re seeing an increase in new COVID cases.
However, they said it’s nowhere near the numbers they dealt with during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now while the Delta variant is more contagious, experts said the symptoms are similar to what they saw last year. Though thanks to vaccinations, not as many people are on ventilators.
Dr. Scott Roberts, an infectious disease specialist at Yale New Haven Hospital, said for the post part while those who are vaccinated are showing mild symptoms or none at all, it’s quite a difference for those who are not.
“If they haven’t been vaccinated, we’re seeing as similar severity as last year, if not worse,” Roberts said. “There are some reports out of the CDC that the new Delta variant may be more severe, lead to worse symptoms, more deadly as a disease. A lot of this is anecdotal and based on prelim studies so we’re kind of waiting for the data to flush out, but we are seeing unvaccinated people have very severe cases.”
One big difference they’re seeing is more children testing positive for COVID now and getting admitted to hospitals.
Roberts said it’s something they didn’t see during the first waves last year.
“I think we’re being humbled by COVID in terms of what we’re finding out, what we’re learning,” he explained. “We are preparing for a bad winter and that’s not just COVID, that’s with the flu as well as other respiratory viruses we commonly see in the winter. So, we’re encouraging patients to get their flu shots, get vaccinated against COVID if they haven’t.”
Roberts said the best prevention to keep everyone safe combines getting vaccinated along with masking up indoors in public settings and avoiding large indoor gatherings.
